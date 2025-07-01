PA Senate Leaders Issue Statement On Budget Progress

HARRISBURG – PA Senate GOP leaders released a statement on the current status of the state budget. They say, “Standing up for families and taxpayers remains our focus as work to finalize the 2025-26 state budget continues to advance. Over the last two weeks we have taken actions on several key components of the budget, to fund certain government functions. Pennsylvania is facing a multi-billion-dollar structural deficit that we must address this year to prevent a financial crisis and tax increases in the future. Better aligning revenues with expenditures remains our top priority. We will continue to work with all parties to reach a final agreement on a spending plan that respects taxpayers, while allowing Pennsylvania to grow.”