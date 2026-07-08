PA Senate Leaders Comment On PSP Trooper’s Death

HARRISBURG – PA Senate leaders issued a statement on the death of PSP Trooper Michael Pahira, whose funeral was held today. Pahira was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop involving a truck driver who was in the country illegally. They said Pahira represented the very best of the state, dedicating his life to serving his family, his community, and the people of PA. We remain committed to the safety of our law enforcement officers and every Pennsylvanian. That is why we must strengthen our laws and oversight governing non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licenses to enhance commercial vehicle safety and help protect lives statewide. As the state mourns the loss of Trooper Pahira, we lift up his family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers in our prayers and honor his faithful service and sacrifice.