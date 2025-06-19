PA Senate Leader Expects No Budget By June 30

HARRISBURG – Negotiations on a state budget continue in Harrisburg. Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman says at this point, he does not expect a budget ready by the end of June. Pittman added that the state is faced with a $3 billion structural deficit. He is encouraged that all parties understand they have a structural deficit and know they must figure out a way to deal with it. He added that since there is not yet an agreed-to framework, there is not enough time to have a budget in place by June 30th. There is an opportunity in the several days and weeks after June 30th to put a budget together without any discernible impact. Senate Republicans are focused on completing a budget that respects taxpayers and addresses the needs of organizations and individuals who rely on state resources and services.