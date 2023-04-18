PA Senate Leader Concerned With Proposed Tax Incentive Plan

HARRISBURG – Concerns regarding a key element of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal is coming from PA Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman. He believes the Democrat governor’s proposal of giving newly certified nurses, teachers, and police officers a three-year tax credit of up to $2,500 a year to attract more people into those fields is a “Band-Aid approach” to a much deeper problem of a thin workforce affecting employers across the spectrum. Pittman says PA also has a need for bus drivers, EMTs, correction officers, and CDL drivers, to name a few. He added if we are going to incentivize individuals to enter our workforce, we should take less out of their paychecks.