PA Senate Leader Calls Ruling A Win For Safeguarding Elections

HARRISBURG – PA Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman applauded a recent court ruling upholding PA’s law that voters must date a mail-in ballot in order for it to be accepted. Pittman said safeguarding elections in PA has been chief among concerns voiced by voters, election officials, and good government advocates over the past several years. The first step in providing for safe and secure elections is upholding our laws which are already in place. While PA’s election law states that any mail-in ballot must be signed and dated, in recent elections, undated ballots were being accepted and counted by some counties. The decision by the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the requirement that any mail-in ballot be dated is a significant step forward, protecting the integrity of our electoral process and bringing clarity for each of our 67 PA counties. Uniformity and consistency must be in place for all PA voters.