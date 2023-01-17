PA Senate GOP Leaders Welcome New Gov./Lt. Gov.

HARRISBURG – PA’s GOP Senate leaders extended their congratulations to Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis on being sworn in as our 48th governor and 35th lieutenant governor. In a statement, Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward and Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman said, “The Senate looks forward to working with them to help Pennsylvania unleash our energy potential, reduce the tax burden, eliminate bureaucratic red tape, and provide access to and empowerment of our education system, while ensuring communities across the state remain healthy and safe.”