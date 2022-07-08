PA Senate GOP Advances Constitutional Amendment On Abortion

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican state senators are advancing a proposal to add language to the PA Constitution stating explicitly that the document does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. A vote late Thursday of the Senate Rules Committee teed up the package of proposed amendments. It would also require voters to show ID at polling places and have gubernatorial candidates choose their own running mates. A vote of the full Senate could occur today. Other amendments would let lawmakers disapprove regulations without facing a governor’s veto and have the General Assembly set up a system for the auditor general to conduct election audits.