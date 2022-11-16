PA Senate Democrats Select Leaders

HARRISBURG – PA Senate Democrats elected their leadership team for the next session. Allegheny County Sen. Jay Costa is the Senate minority leader; Philadelphia County Sen. Tina Tataglione is caucus whip; Montgomery County Sen. Vincent Hughes is Appropriations Committee chair; Delaware County Sen. Tim Kearney is Appropriations vice chair; Allegheny County Sen. Wayne Fontana is caucus chair; Bucks County Sen. Maria Collett is caucus secretary; and Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank will be caucus administrator.