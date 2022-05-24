PA Senate Committee Votes To Support Women

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Senate Education Committee just passed by a 7-4 vote the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, House Bill 972, which will preserve a fair playing field for women and girls in sports. The bill ensures everyone can compete in sports based on their sex. Males like CeCe Telfer and Lia Thomas recently won national championships in women’s divisions, and others are ditching the boys teams to compete on girls-only teams. Thomas, a man who identifies as a woman competing on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania, won the NCAA title in the 500 freestyle. The bill now goes to the full Pennsylvania Senate.