PA Senate Committee Takes Action To Prevent Fraud

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Health and Human Services Committee approved two bills that would prevent waste, fraud, and abuse in the state’s public assistance programs. Senate Bill 1121 would require the Department of Human Services to verify wage records filed by employers and registered with the Department of Revenue against recipient rolls to ensure eligibility for services. Senate Bill 1124 would require DHS to verify no death certificates have been filed with the Bureau of Vital Statistics for beneficiaries. Co-sponsor of the bills, Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin says the legislation is an effort to guarantee taxpayer dollars aren’t wasted providing fraudulent Medical Assistance or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Plan or SNAP benefits.