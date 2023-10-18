PA Senate Approves School Bus Safety Bill

HARRISBURG – Legislation which would enhance the safe transportation of children on a school bus was unanimously approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 897 would extend the stopping distance requirement from 10 feet to 15 feet before reaching a school bus when the red signal lights on the bus are flashing and the side stop signal arm is activated. The bill also creates increased penalties for repeat offenders of the school bus stopping law. Upon conviction for a subsequent offense, violators would be subject to the same driver’s license suspension and accumulation of points, plus an increased fine and completion of either a driver improvement school or examination testing, as determined by PennDOT. The measure now heads to the state House.