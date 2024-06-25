PA Senate Approves Resolution To Lift Restrictions On Qualified CDL Drivers Ages 18-20

HARRISBURG – A resolution urging the U.S. Congress to lift restrictions for holders of Commercial Driver’ Licenses (CDLs) who are 18-20 years old received Senate approval yesterday. The measure, introduced by Sen. Rothman (R-34) seeks to allow these drivers to transport goods across state lines. Currently, the nation is facing a shortage of nearly 78,000 qualified commercially licensed drivers. This shortage is only expected to increase with the need for new drivers rising to 1.2 million over the next decade. To date, 49 states, including Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. allow CDL holders ages 18-20 to operate Commercial Motor vehicles in intrastate commerce. Yet, current Federal regulations require CDL drivers to be at least 21 years old to operate in interstate commerce.