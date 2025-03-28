PA Senate Approves Resolution Ending Twice-Yearly Time Changes

HARRISBURG – A resolution was approved by the PA Senate calling on the U.S. Congress to end the outdated practice of changing the clocks twice a year, according to the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties. Martin says that studies show that the twice-a-year time changes results in more accidents, health problems, and a loss of productivity of more than $400 million annually. Eliminating the transition between Standard Time and Daylight Saving Time nationwide would require action at the federal level. To date, at least 29 states have introduced legislation to stop clock changes while Arizona and Hawaii already observe permanent Standard Time under existing law. Two bills have been introduced at the federal level to make Daylight Saving Time the new, permanent standard time and allow states with areas exempt from Daylight Saving Time to choose the Standard Time for those areas.