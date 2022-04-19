PA Senate Approves DiSanto Marijuana Banking Bill

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate gave bipartisan approval to legislation to afford state-legal marijuana businesses better access to banking and insurance services. Senate Bill 1167 authorizes, but does not require, financial institutions and insurers to provide services to state-legal marijuana businesses. The bill also protects against state penalties for banks and insurers that service the industry. PA is one of 37 states having legalized medical marijuana. The industry has brought new businesses, jobs, and investment to PA and has provided several hundred thousand patients access to safe and regulated products for the treatment of health conditions. Bill sponsor, Dauphin County Sen. John DiSanto says improved access to financial and insurance services is vital for protecting public safety and is essential to operate any legal business. Banking this cash safely in Pennsylvania will grow our economy and lower costs for medical marijuana users. The bill now goes to the PA House.