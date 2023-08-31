PA Senate Approves Budget Implementation Bills

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate advanced legislation to further finalize portions of the state budget which require implementation language. Two bills implement key parts of the budget. House Bill 1300 provides millions in funding to schools, hospitals, EMS providers, higher education, libraries, and more. The bill also distributes $150 million for the state’s Clean Streams Fund to address agricultural conservation, nutrient management, clean water procurement, and storm-water management. It allocates $16 million in medical assistance incentive payments and changes how nursing home reimbursements are made. The Senate approved Senate Bill 757, which addresses other priorities in the original budget. It includes the creation of the PA Award for Student Success Program to provide additional educational options for students in failing schools, as well as $150 million in new funding for the state’s popular Educational Improvement Tax Credit program to expand educational opportunities to families statewide. Senate Republicans underscored that while these bills have been advanced, critical support authorized by the legislation cannot be finalized until the PA House returns to session. Currently, they are scheduled to return at the end of September.