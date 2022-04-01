PA Senate Approves Bill To Better Support Military Families

HARRISBURG – A bill establishing the Purple Star School Program in PA has passed the state Senate. The program acknowledges a public, private, or charter school committed to supporting the unique educational and emotional needs of military-connected students. Bill sponsor, Somerset County Sen. Pat Stefano said the Commonwealth has over 32,000 of these students. In 2018, lawmakers passed and the governor signed into law Act 119 which requires schools to provide support services to students of an active duty military family member. Senate Bill 1028 provides “Purple Star” recognition to schools that show compliance, maintaining a website with resources for military-connected students and their families, designating a staff point of contact for the students, providing training to school staff to help them to support these families, and establishing a partnership with a military installation. Currently, 28 states have a Purple Star School Program. The bill now moves to the state House for consideration.