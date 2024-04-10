PA Senate Approves Bill To Allow Carbon Capture Wells

HARRISBURG -The PA Senate advanced a measure aimed at helping the nation’s No. 2 natural gas-producing state attract carbon capture projects. Senate Bill 831 lays out a framework for how PA would regulate underground wells that store carbon dioxide, a critical component of carbon capture and removal technology. Supporters say it’ll help reduce planet-warming greenhouse gases without crippling the reliability of our existing power grid and enable federally funded hydrogen hubs. Critics say the bill lacks safeguards and that carbon capture has been oversold as a climate change solution and merely will extend the life of the fossil fuel industry. The bill now moves to the PA House.