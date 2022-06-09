PA Senate Approves Bill Expanding Career Training For Cosmetologists/Barbers

HARRISBURG – Two bills authored by Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin expanding career training opportunities for cosmetology and barber students have passed the state Senate. Senate Bills 1196 and 1197 amend the Barbers’ License Law and the Cosmetology Law, respectively, to allow enrolled students to earn course credit and gain experience working in local salons and barber shops. To qualify, the student must be supervised by a licensed professional and inform the client they are a student. Martin called the bills “ a win-win all around for students, career technology centers, and salon and barbershop owners.” The bills go to the PA House for consideration.