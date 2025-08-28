PA Senate Appropriations Chair Says Stop Playing Politics On Transit

HARRISBURG – As work continues to finalize a state budget, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman, Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties called on Gov. Shapiro and PA Democrats to stop playing politics on the mass transit issue. Martin noted that the governor has existing authority to provide funding from the Public Transportation Trust Fund to support mass transit agencies to prevent service cuts, but has shown no willingness to do so. The fund has a current balance of more than $2.4 billion – more than enough to fund Shapiro’s request for an additional $292.5 million. On Monday, Shapiro acknowledged that the Senate Republican proposal to use the fund money could be part of the solution to the mass transit issue. Martin added that Shapiro falsely claimed earlier this week that Senate Republicans were holding up budget passage for political gain. Martin responded when Democrats are staging rallies, press conferences, and protests every day and calling out individual legislators who are working hard to find solutions, how do you have the gall to accuse the other side of playing politics?”