PA Senate Advances Bill To Drop School Religious Garb Ban

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0 vote today. The measure now goes to the House. The bill would uphold a 2003 Pennsylvania federal court decision in which an Indiana County teacher was reinstated and provided backpay after she had been suspended for refusing to remove her cross necklace. The co-sponsors of the legislation say Pennsylvania is the last state to strike such language, and that it applies to expression of all faiths.