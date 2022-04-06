PA Senate Advances Bill Preventing Dependent Care Sexual Assault

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation which will expand institutional sexual assault to include assaults by caregivers on care dependent individuals has been passed by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 704 is sponsored by Wayne County Sen. Lisa Baker. Current law against sexual assault applies to institutions such as prisons, schools, and law enforcement. Baker said holding those who prey on vulnerable populations accountable is especially difficult under existing law. She noted that both the PA Coalition Against Rape and the PA District Attorneys Association are in full support of the bill which now goes to the state House for consideration. April is “Sexual Abuse Awareness Month.”
