PA Schools Say Court Victory Is Final & Action Needed

HARRISBURG (AP) – Lawyers for the school districts that sued in PA say they want action now that Republican lawmakers are not appealing a judge’s ruling on funding. A judge had ruled that the state’s system of funding public schools violates the constitutional rights of students in poorer districts. The lawyers said that the deadline to appeal the February decision came over the weekend. The judge did not direct the Legislature on how much state aid to distribute or how. Neither Gov. Josh Shapiro nor lawmakers have assembled a plan to address the findings in the statewide Commonwealth Court and the experience in other states suggests there’s no guarantee of swift, significant or longstanding change for the poorer school districts that sued. For now, state government is stuck in a budget impasse.