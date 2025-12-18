PA Schools Must Offer Cash Option At School-Sponsored Events

HARRISBURG – A ceremonial bill signing ceremony was held at the state Capitol for legislation sponsored by Adams County Rep. Dan Moul to require the acceptance of cash as a form of payment at school-sponsored events. House Bill 685 was included in the Education Code bill of the state budget, which Gov. Josh Shapiro signed into law in November. Many PA schools had been rejecting cash as a form of payment for school-sponsored events, instead requiring spectators to use credit or debit cards, or order online or through an app. Moul said these policies were disenfranchising many seniors, poor people, and children who may not have credit cards, smart phones or the technical capabilities to access the internet to purchase tickets. Ticket purchases via the internet or apps also require the surrender of personal information, which is particularly troublesome for senior citizens, a group often targeted by scams. Moul introduced his bill in March after the PA Interscholastic Athletic Association rejected his request to restore a cash option. As his bill gained traction in the House, the PIAA changed its policy, but Moul’s bill made it law. Now, PA schools are required to offer a cash option to anyone seeking admission to school-sponsored events.