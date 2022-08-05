PA Schools Get Funding For Mental Health/Security

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced that $190 million is now available for school entities in the state to initiate both student mental health programming and physical security enhancements. In the final budget, Wolf secured $95 million for School Mental Health Grants which can be used to support mental health early intervention, self-care and suicide awareness, bullying and bullying prevention, counseling services, trauma-informed education, and more. $95 million in Physical School Safety & Security Grants will support a variety of safety improvements and violence prevention programming including metal detectors, specialty trained canines, surveillance equipment, electronic locks and deadbolts, and costs associated with the training and compensation of school resource officers and school police officers. School entities including school districts, career and technical schools, intermediate units, charter schools, regional charter schools, and cyber charter schools are eligible to apply. Guidelines and information on how to apply can be found at pccd.pa.gov under School Safety. The program will be accepting applications through Wednesday, August 31, 2022.