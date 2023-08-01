PA Schools Face Spending Reserves Or Needing Loans During Budget Impasse

HARRISBURG (AP) – Some PA school districts may have to spend down their reserves or take out loans to open for the fall semester, because billions of dollars in state aid is being held up in a budget impasse. State payments that help finance schools normally start going out by the end of July. But this year a stalemate between Gov. Josh Shapiro and a politically divided state Legislature appears sure to stretch well into August or beyond. Lawmakers are not scheduled to return to the Capitol until mid-September, but Senate leadership has said they may return earlier to wrap up. Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward of Westmoreland County said in a statement that the chamber understands it is important to finalize the budget ahead of the school year. She said the quickest and best path forward has not changed and that is for Gov. Shapiro to keep his word and sign the budget as passed.