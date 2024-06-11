PA School Funding Bill Gets House Nod

HARRISBURG – A Democrat-sponsored proposal to boost public school funding by billions of dollars and impose stricter rules on cyber-charter schools is on its way to the PA Senate after passage in the state House. House Bill 2370 is a response to a January report that said PA under-funds public school districts by over $5 billion annually. The bill would set up a new formula to distribute state education aid, but does not include an appropriation of the money to fund it. Phased in over seven years, it would increase state support by about $7 billion annually. House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler said while putting a massive burden on taxpayers, the bill provides no accountability and no measures of success in a system that has boosted funding year after year, but continually produces declining test scores and students unprepared to further their education or begin careers. He added it would also hurt school choice options.