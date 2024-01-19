PA School Choice Week Recognized

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro officially declared Jan. 21- 27 to be PA School Choice Week, recognizing the role K-12 educational choice plays in the lives of children, parents, and teachers statewide. The proclamation emphasizes that PA‘s children are “special and should be given the opportunity to thrive in the educational setting that best facilitates the educational development consistent with the unique needs of the student.” It also highlights the presence of high-quality schools staffed by dedicated education professionals committed to development and academic growth. PA School Choice Week is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. For the week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 877 activities across PA, all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have or want to have for their children’s education.