PA School Allies Criticize Shapiro’s Budget Plan

HARRISBURG (AP) – Lawyers for the districts that won a landmark school funding court case in PA say that Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal falls short of the money commitments that are needed to help the state’s poorest districts. Their criticism is being echoed in reactions from progressive groups and public school advocates that say the Democrat’s first response to the court ruling was lacking. Shapiro has agreed that the current system of funding schools is “unacceptable,” and in his budget speech referred to the court decision as a “call to action” that goes beyond one branch of government. He vowed to work with lawmakers to develop a funding system that does meet constitutional muster.