PA School 9-11 Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – Schools in PA would be required to observe a moment of silence to annually recognize 9-11 under a bill approved by the PA House. House Bill 1097 would also direct the PA Department of Education to identify model curriculum that would inform school children about the significance of 9-11 and why they should never forget the events of, or the lives lost, that historic day. The teaching of the curriculum would be optional for each school. The bill moves to the state Senate.