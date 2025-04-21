PA Sales Tax Proposed For Political Ads

HARRISBURG – A state lawmaker wants to address the large number of political ads in PA. In his co-sponsorship memo, Beaver County Rep. Rob Matzie says in 2024 alone, $1.2 billion was spent on this relentless assault on our eyes and ears. The ads make it excruciating to get the news or enjoy the game, but the bigger insult to injury is out-of-state political action committees are not paying a dime in sales tax on such ads. He added we’ll never stop the ads, but we can at least let the people know those ads are helping to pay for schools, build roads & bridges, keep fire engines rolling, and actually help our communities. His “End the Free Ride for Annoying Political Ads” Act of 2025 would require all political advertising on television, radio, cable, print, and social media to be subject to state sales tax.