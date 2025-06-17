PA Sales Tax Holiday For School Supplies Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced which would establish an annual back-to-school sales tax holiday to provide relief for PA families preparing for the upcoming school year. House Bill 1596 proposes a three-week sales tax holiday beginning the first Saturday in August and running through the third Saturday of the month. Bill sponsor, Northampton County Rep. Ann Flood said, “Back-to-school shopping adds up quickly, especially for households with multiple children. This proposal is a commonsense way to ease that burden.” During the period, a wide range of school-related items would be exempt from state sales tax. Tax-exempt items would include school supplies such as pencils, crayons, notebooks, backpacks, and other essentials priced under $50. It would also apply to select instructional materials and art supplies, as well as personal computers and tablets priced under $1,500. The bill is before the PA House Finance Committee.