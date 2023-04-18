PA Sales Tax Exemption For Home Medical Kits Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced which would exempt at-home medical test kits from PA’s sales tax. Diagnostic testing materials are currently subject to PA sales tax. According to the bill’s sponsor, Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi says this creates additional barriers to diagnosis. House Bill 875 would exempt at-home medical test kits from the state’s sales tax, including at-home pregnancy tests, COVID-19 tests, and all other test kits and equipment used for the diagnosis, treatment, or monitoring of diseases or medical conditions. Ciresi said these tests are vital to public health and should not be taxed when Pennsylvanians are trying to keep themselves and others healthy. The measure is before the PA House Finance Committee.