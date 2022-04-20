PA Rural Co-Working Facility Grant Program Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – A bill which would create a statewide grant program for Rural Co-Working & Innovation Centers has passed the PA Senate. Senate Bill 962 would establish the grant program within the Department of Community and Economic Development to help rural communities create facilities equipped with high-speed broadband, furniture, and security systems for teleworkers. Bill sponsor, Bedford County Sen. Wayne Langerholc say rural citizens need access to necessary resources to work remotely and the bill will enable them to stay competitive in the workforce. According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, 48 out of 67 counties and 1,592 municipalities are rural and could benefit from the program. The bill now heads to the state House for consideration.