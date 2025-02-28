PA Right to Bear Arms Act Would Block Restrictive Policies

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties re-introduced the PA Right to Bear Arms Act to reaffirm the state’s historic stand for freedom and protect a right that predates even the U.S. Constitution. The bill would prohibit the enforcement of any new federal restrictions, prohibitions or registration requirements on firearms, magazines, and ammunition in the state. It would also prevent state or local resources from being used to enforce unconstitutional federal mandates. Finally, it would ensure that law-abiding citizens can continue to exercise their Second Amendment rights without fear of overreach or persecution. Mastriano said long before the Second Amendment was ratified in December 1791, PA had already enshrined the right to bear arms in its own constitution twice. It states unequivocally: “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be questioned.” He added the PA Right to Bear Arms Act isn’t simply a piece of legislation. It is a declaration that the Commonwealth will always stand for freedom.