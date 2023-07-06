PA Revenue Department Releases Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Collections

HARRISBURG – PA ended the 2022-23 fiscal year with $44.9 billion in General Fund collections, according to the state Revenue Department. That total is $1.3 billion or 3.1% above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date sales tax collections totaled $14.billion, which is 1.5% more than anticipated. Fiscal year personal income tax revenue was $17.6 billion, which is 2.9% below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date corporation tax collections total $8.3 billion, which is 19.8% above estimate. Inheritance tax revenue for the fiscal-year totaled $1.5 billion, which is 4.3% above estimate. Non-tax revenue totaled for the fiscal year to $1.1 billion, which is 47.1% above estimate.