PA Resolution Supports Texas Efforts Against Illegal Immigration

HARRISBURG – A resolution calling for action to address the southern border crisis and support states’ rights to protect their citizens from illegal immigration has passed the PA Senate. Senate Resolution 234 voices support for the actions of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to secure that state’s border amid federal inaction by the Biden Administration. In addition to calling for the Biden Administration to stop impeding Texas’s efforts to limit illegal immigration, the resolution encourages PA Gov. Josh Shapiro to join dozens of other governors from across the nation who have announced support of Gov. Abbott. The Biden Administration is continuing to fight Abbott’s lawful exercise of his Constitutional authority to defend his state. According to the U.S. Center for Immigration Services, the country’s illegal immigrant population grew to 12.8 million by October 2023, up 2.6 million since January 2021, when President Biden took office and used executive orders to move financial resources away from the border.