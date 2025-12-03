PA Resolution Recognizes Women In Combat Day

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers adopted a resolution officially designating today as “10th Anniversary of Women in Combat Day” to honor the groundbreaking contributions and achievements of women in the U.S. Armed Forces. House Resolution 354 commemorates the historic milestone reached on Dec. 3, 2015, when the U.S. Defense Department opened all combat roles to women, allowing them to serve in positions such as Army Rangers, Green Berets, Navy SEALs, Marine Corps infantry, and Air Force para-jumpers. The resolution marks a decade of recognition for women who have courageously served in combat roles, breaking barriers, and paving the way for future generations of service members.