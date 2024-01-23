PA Republican Party Endorses Sunday For Attorney General

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s Republican Party is endorsing York County District Attorney David Sunday for state attorney general out of a three-person field. The party’s endorsement came Monday night in a video meeting. Candidates can begin today collecting the required number of voter signatures to get on PA‘s April 23 primary ballot. Sunday won the endorsement over state Rep. Craig Williams and Katayoun Copeland, former federal prosecutors from Delaware County. Copeland is ending her candidacy. Democrats are facing a five-way primary for the post. The Democrats running are Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Philadelphia Rep. Jared Solomon, former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, former federal prosecutor Joe Kahn, and Keir Bradford-Grey, the former head of Philadelphia’s and Montgomery County’s public defense lawyers.