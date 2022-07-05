PA Republican Lawmaker Stepping Down

HARRISBURG – Rep. Matt Dowling of Fayette & Somerset Counties will remove his name from the ballot as the Republican nominee for the Nov. 8th general election and retire at the end of his term. The Republican said “My recent auto accident and subsequent treatment that I voluntarily sought drove me to deeply reflect on my life and make some hard decisions. One of those was to leave my seat in the state House of Representatives so that I can better spend time focusing on family and my personal journey to wellness. While it has been my greatest honor and privilege to represent the people of the 51st District, I believe it is time for someone else to continue this important work.” Dowling also commented on charges filed in relation to the June 4 auto accident stating, “No one is above the law and the charges filed regarding the June 4 accident were anticipated. Dowling was first elected in 2016.