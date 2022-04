PA Relief Sale This Weekend

HARRISBURG – The 66th annual PA Relief Sale which benefits Mennonite Central Committee opens today and runs until tomorrow in Harrisburg. The sale will feature auctions of over 300 handmade quilts, original artwork, furniture, and more. It also features children’s activities, plenty of food, artisan displays, and varied merchandise. Hours are today from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. It takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. You can find out more at PAReliefSale.org.