PA Redesigned Mail-In Ballot Envelopes Still Causing Problems

HARRISBURG (AP) – A form that PA voters must complete on the outside of the envelopes used to return mail-in ballots was redesigned, but that did not prevent some voters from failing to complete it accurately for Tuesday’s primary. Some votes from this week’s primary won’t count as a result. Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt says his agency will be following the county-by-county vote tabulation to see how many ballots get thrown out for envelopes that lack accurate, handwritten dates. That information will help determine whether the new design did more harm than good.