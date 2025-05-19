PA REAL ID Centers Open Today

HARRISBURG – To meet continued demand for REAL ID, PennDOT will open its 15 REAL ID Centers today from 8:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. for REAL ID services only. The 15 locations can process and issue REAL IDs over the counter. Now that the federal REAL ID Act is in effect, residents have continued showing strong interest, with over 7,000 people getting their REAL IDs during the last event. While getting a REAL ID is optional in the Keystone State, nearly 3 million Pennsylvanians have chosen to get one. For more information on REAL ID, visit PennDOT’s REAL ID website.