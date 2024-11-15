PA Rape Kit Tracking System Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – A bill which establishes a statewide rape kit evidence tracking system was signed into law by the governor as Act 122 of 2024. It allows survivors to track the status of their rape kits throughout the testing process, from collection to destruction. With this legislation, PA will join 35 states and the District of Columbia that have already implemented rape kit tracking systems. Act 122 also empowers survivors by clarifying existing rights and enshrining new statutory rights for survivors of sexual assault.