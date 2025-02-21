PA Rail Safety Legislation Proposed

ALTOONA – With nearly 5,600 miles of railroad track in PA, Blair County Rep. Lou Schmitt introduced two bills to improve rail safety standards in the Keystone State. To ensure freight locomotives are properly staffed, House Bill 540 would require a crew of at least two workers – an engineer and a conductor – on each engine. Some exceptions would be permitted, such as when a locomotive is in a repair or servicing facility. House Bill 539 would limit the length of trains to 8,500 feet. As the length of trains has increased over the years, so have concerns about safety issues. There are also concerns that longer trains lead to traffic congestion and delayed response times of emergency crews due to waiting at rail crossings. Both bills would give the PA Public Utility Commission the authority to levy fines against rail companies that do not comply with the law. The bills now go to the House Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee for consideration.