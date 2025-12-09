PA PUC Hearing On PPL Rate Increases

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County residents are invited to attend the PA Public Utility Commission’s upcoming hearing at Manheim Township Public Library at 595 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster on Thursday, December 11 at 6 p.m. to gather public input on the proposed rate increases by PPL Electric. PPL has requested an annual base rate increase of $356 million per year. Residential customers receiving default service from PPL and using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electric would see an increase from $191.49 to $204.86 in their monthly bill – a 6.9% increase. Residents who cannot participate in the in-person hearing can participate in the Telephonic Public Input Hearings on December 15 starting at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The call-in information provided by the PUC for the two telephonic hearings is as follows:
Toll-free Conference Number: 866-421-8851
PIN Number: 66640466
To participate in a telephonic public input hearing, please complete the following:
- You must dial the toll-free Conference number above.
- You must enter the PIN number above when instructed.
- You must speak your name when prompted, and press #.
- Then, the telephone system will connect you to the hearing.
The PUC is encouraging individuals wishing to testify at a telephonic public input hearing to pre-register by 4 p.m. on December 11, 2025. Failure to pre-register could result in you not being called to testify by the PUC Judges.
To pre-register, call the PUC’s Legal Assistant, Pamela McNeal, at 215-560-4228 or email pmcneal@pa.gov and provide the following information:
- Your first and last name.
- The hearing for which you are registering.
- The phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing.
- A phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing, if needed.
- Your email address, if you have one.
If you need an interpreter, the PUC requests that you pre-register as soon as possible so they can arrange for an interpreter.