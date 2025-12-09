PA PUC Hearing On PPL Rate Increases

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County residents are invited to attend the PA Public Utility Commission’s upcoming hearing at Manheim Township Public Library at 595 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster on Thursday, December 11 at 6 p.m. to gather public input on the proposed rate increases by PPL Electric. PPL has requested an annual base rate increase of $356 million per year. Residential customers receiving default service from PPL and using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electric would see an increase from $191.49 to $204.86 in their monthly bill – a 6.9% increase. Residents who cannot participate in the in-person hearing can participate in the Telephonic Public Input Hearings on December 15 starting at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The call-in information provided by the PUC for the two telephonic hearings is as follows:

Toll-free Conference Number: 866-421-8851

PIN Number: 66640466

To participate in a telephonic public input hearing, please complete the following:

You must dial the toll-free Conference number above.

You must enter the PIN number above when instructed.

You must speak your name when prompted, and press #.

Then, the telephone system will connect you to the hearing.

The PUC is encouraging individuals wishing to testify at a telephonic public input hearing to pre-register by 4 p.m. on December 11, 2025. Failure to pre-register could result in you not being called to testify by the PUC Judges.

To pre-register, call the PUC’s Legal Assistant, Pamela McNeal, at 215-560-4228 or email pmcneal@pa.gov and provide the following information:

Your first and last name.

The hearing for which you are registering.

The phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing.

A phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing, if needed.

Your email address, if you have one.

If you need an interpreter, the PUC requests that you pre-register as soon as possible so they can arrange for an interpreter.