PA Public Transit Funding Package Proposed

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Senator Nikil Saval and Allegheny County Sen. Lindsey Williams announced the Transit for All PA Funding Package, a suite of legislative proposals to help secure full funding for transit agencies across the state. The package includes a ride-hailing component establishing a 6% excise fee on transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft. It includes a rental vehicle component which will increase the car rental fee from $2 per day to $6.50 per day. It also includes a leased vehicle component boosting the car lease fee from 3% to 5%. Together, the package is projected to yield hundreds of millions of dollars, enough to fully close the current funding gaps, prevent service cuts and fare hikes, and allow transit agencies to restore and expand services.