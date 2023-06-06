PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Expansion Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA House overwhelmingly approved a bill to increase the state’s property tax and rent rebate program for seniors and people with disabilities, plus raise the income eligibility cap to expand the program. House Bill 1100 passed 194-9 and goes on to the state Senate. The legislation aims to follow through on one of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposals, increasing the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, plus bumping the income cap to $45,000 for renters and homeowners. An additional 173,000 people would qualify under the expanded program.