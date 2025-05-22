PA Promotes Motorcycle Safety & Training

HARRISBURG – State officials highlighted efforts to improve motorcycle safety and promote rider training for all ages. Free motorcycle safety training has been available through PennDOT’s PA’s Motorcycle Safety Program for 40 years. This year’s celebration also recognizes the successful implementation of a training program at York County’s Northeastern High School. To date, 21 students have successfully completed the Basic Rider Course at Northeastern, with more students interested in next year’s courses. Through the program, PA residents with a motorcycle permit can earn a license or licensees can refresh their skills through a variety of training courses. PennDOT reports 3,292 crashes involving motorcycles on PA roadways in 2024, resulting in 219 fatalities. PSP Major Robert Krol encouraged motorists and motorcyclists to share the roadways responsibly and safely. Never ride while impaired or distracted. Ride defensively and don’t hesitate to seek basic or advanced training to keep your skills sharp. Classes can be scheduled at multiple training sites throughout PA. Class schedules are coordinated by each third-party training provider for their individual locations. Additional information can be found at penndot.pa.gov/PAMSP.