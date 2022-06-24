PA Pro Lifers React To High Court Ruling

HARRISBURG – In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Michael Geer, President of the PA Family Institute said, “Overturning Roe is a huge step towards ensuring women, children, and families are fully protected. While we join with thousands across the state in celebrating what we all have been praying and advocating for, we also need to continue to link arms together in our efforts to protect unborn life in PA and across the nation.” Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director for the PA Pro Life Federation said “Roe v. Wade is a deeply flawed decision which rightly has now been tossed into the ash bin of history. She added, “With today’s landmark ruling, the issue of abortion policy rightfully returns to the states, where the public, through their duly elected representatives, can pursue policies that protect pre-born children and their mothers from harm.” Statistics from the PA Department of Health show that more than 32,000 abortions occurred in the Commonwealth in 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available.You can read the court ruling by clicking on the banner below.

