PA Pro-Life Organization Speaks Against Gov Wolf’s Lawsuit

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation issued a statement in the wake of Governor Tom Wolf’s lawsuit against a Constitutional Amendment which would keep abortion out of the PA Constitution. Maria Gallagher, legislative director of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation said, “The Pennsylvania General Assembly has a right to seek to amend the Constitution, and to do so without the consent of the Governor. Prior to Roe v. Wade, the common law, statutory law, and case law of Pennsylvania all prohibited abortion. Therefore, Gov. Wolf’s claims that this Amendment is ‘removing rights’ from the Constitution or ‘scaling back’ on a fundamental right of privacy that includes a right to abortion is false.” This Amendment simply states that the Constitution itself does not mandate these things and it leaves the decision of what the law should be regarding abortion to the elected representatives of the people–not to the Court. In the absence of this amendment, the Court could usurp the legislative function and require that abortion be allowed on demand up until birth and also require that taxpayers fund it—all contrary to the will of the people!

MARIA GALLAGHER